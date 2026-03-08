LEKHI, 7 Mar: The management studies department of Arunodaya University (AU) organised a personality development programme titled ‘Campus to corporate: Unlocking corporate readiness skills’, here on Friday.

The programme aimed to enhance students’ personal and professional skills, and to prepare them for corporate environments. The session was conducted by government and public advisory consultant Manish Mall, who highlighted the importance of time management, communication skills, career planning, and continuous self-development.

Mall introduced practical productivity techniques such as the 80/20 Rule (Pareto Principle) and the Pomodoro Method to improve focus and efficiency. He also emphasised the importance of adopting a growth mindset and explained effective communication strategies, including the STAR Method, which is useful during interviews and professional interactions.

A significant part of the programme focused on the importance of internships and professional workplace etiquette, such as dressing, email communication, punctuality, and meeting behaviour. Mall also shared a 30-day career readiness action plan to help students build essential employability skills.

Faculty members and students of the management studies department actively participated in the programme, making the session highly engaging and beneficial. The programme concluded with students gaining valuable insights into personality development, employability skills, and professional readiness.