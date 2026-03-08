LIKABALI, 7 Mar: Lower Siang ZPC Pakmo Koyu underscored the crucial role of self-help groups (SHGs) in reducing poverty, promoting self-employment, and strengthening grassroots institutions.

Attending the third foundation day celebration of the Digo Neli Primary Level Federation at Lumpo village in Lower Siang district on Saturday, Koyu congratulated the members of the federation on completing three years of dedicated service in strengthening women’s collectives and grassroots institutions.

On the occasion, solar dryers were distributed to SHG members of Adi-Tako, Nyame and Nari, with the aim of supporting livelihood activities and strengthening rural self-reliance.

Seren ZPM Mikir Doye Koyu, GBs, ArSRLM staff, SHG members from Nari circle, and members of the public attended the programme. (DIPRO)