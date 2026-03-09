ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Alleging violation of the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs & Professionals (Incentive, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015 in the tendering process, the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has demanded immediate cancellation of Tender No CEUD/PLG-542/2024-2025/01 & 02 for providing and supplying basic furniture and equipment for 50 golden jubilee model schools in the state (in Packages A and B), with an estimated fund of over Rs 44 crore.

The ANSU in a representation submitted to the urban affairs minister on 3 March said that the union had earlier submitted representations to the chief engineer of the urban affairs department on 9 and 18 February, seeking immediate cancellation of the aforesaid tender. But the CE, the ANSU said, “remained adamant in refusing to cancel the tender, citing that supply of furniture and equipment is exempted from the provisions of the aforesaid Act.”

The ANSU urged the minister to initiate steps for re-tendering as per the Act, ensuring transparency and adherence to prescribed procurement norms, and to institute a time-bound departmental inquiry.

It further sought immediate suspension of Urban Affairs CE Taring Darang and other officials involved, pending inquiry.

Copies of the representation were submitted also to the chief secretary and the urban development commissioner.