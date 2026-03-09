Correspondent

RUKSIN, 8 Mar: The Unying Aran festival of the Adi community began in various villages in East Siang district on Saturday.

Prominent citizens of the district, including elected leaders, urged community members to celebrate the festival for the wellbeing, happiness and glory of families.

Former education minister Bosiram Siram said the festival symbolises the deep-rooted culture and traditional values of the Adi community. He urged the community members to pass on their ancestral culture to the younger generations.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering discouraged hunting of wildlife in the name of festival, stressing its importance for ecological balance.

Villagers from Ngorlung, Ralung and Niglok in Ruksin circle are not celebrating Unying Aran this time due to their ongoing movement against the ferro-silicon factory in Niglok.

The villagers are firm on their stand that they would not celebrate any community festival until the government responds to their demand to shift the factory from their area.