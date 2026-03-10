ZIRO, 9 Mar: A weeklong National Service Scheme (NSS) special camp of Saint Claret College, Ziro began at Ziro Valley School in Lempia in Lower Subansiri district on Monday, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, community leaders, students, and NSS volunteers.

The programme commenced with the plantation of orange saplings within the school campus, symbolising the beginning of the special camp activities and reinforcing the commitment towards environmental protection and sustainability.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Hibu Dumi, along with dignitaries, NSS volunteers, and students, participated in the plantation drive, demonstrating collective responsibility towards preserving nature.

Addressing the gathering, Lempia ZPM Rubu Tadii expressed gratitude to the NSS unit of Saint Claret College for selecting Lempia village under a five-year village adoption plan. He also highlighted the various activities planned for the weeklong special camp, which include tree plantation drives, social service activities, cultural programmes focusing on community awareness, a blood donation camp, and trekking activities.

In her keynote address, ZPC Dumi encouraged the students and NSS volunteers to remain vigilant and responsible towards the growing challenges of rising temperatures and environmental degradation. She emphasised the importance of protecting nature and maintaining ecological balance, and urged the younger generation to actively contribute towards environmental conservation and sustainable development.

NSS Programme Officer Tage Tagyung also spoke.

Dumi formally declared the NSS special camp open.

The inauguration marked a promising beginning to the NSS special camp, reflecting the spirit of community engagement, environmental responsibility, and youth participation in nation-building activities. (DIPRO)