ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: The North Eastern Council (NEC) released Rs 67.41 crore during February this year to support development initiatives across the region, including infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

The fund would be used for infrastructure development, livelihood generation, agricultural innovation, education, tourism promotion, and research and cultural initiatives.

The assistance forms part of the NEC’s efforts to accelerate inclusive and balanced regional development while improving connectivity, economic opportunities and social infrastructure across the Northeast, according to an NEC release.

Arunachal received Rs 11. 45 crore for various development projects. These include construction of a new administrative block at Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, establishment of a common facility centre for persimmon processing, value chain development in Dirang, West Kameng district, and construction of a supermarket-cum-parking facility in Kharsang, Changlang district.

These initiatives aim to strengthen higher education infrastructure, promote agricultural value chains, and improve urban commercial infrastructure, thereby supporting economic growth and local livelihoods in the state.

In addition to state-specific allocations, the NEC also released Rs 30.07 crore to regional institutions and other implementing agencies across the Northeastern region during the month.

Major project interventions include initiatives in sustainable agriculture, entrepreneurship development, including AI-based farming, infrastructure creation, setting up of sports facilities, tourism promotion, promotion of research and innovations, and livelihood enhancement.

These initiatives are being implemented through leading institutions, including IIT Guwahati, IIM Shillong, the Northeast Space Application Centre, the North East Handicraft and Handloom Development Corporation, the North East Region Community Resource Management Society, and other regional universities and specialised organisations.

Apart from project-based funding, the NEC also supported several non-project activities and sponsored cultural and academic programmes during the month, aimed at strengthening knowledge exchange, cultural preservation, tourism promotion, and youth engagement in the region.

These included support for international and regional conferences, skill development programmes, tourism workshops, cultural festivals, craft fairs, and youth cultural exchange programmes, the release added.