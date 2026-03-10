ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: Members of Dream for United Arunachal (DUA), led by its chairman Gumjum Haider, who is a former state information commissioner, met Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his office here on Monday to submit a petition seeking a statewide ban on tobacco products like gutkha and pan masala, citing an escalating public health crisis that according to the organisation threatens the state’s youths and future.

The organisation, which operates on a ‘pan-Arunachal’ framework to foster tribal integration, emphasised that the health and dignity of the people must remain the government’s paramount priority.

The DUA chairman pointed out that the widespread availability of tobacco products has led to devastating health consequences, such as oral cancer and heart disease, while also causing “severe degradation to public infrastructure.” He further highlighted that public spitting and littering have defaced essential spaces, including hospitals, educational institutions, and secretariats, which directly contradicts the vision of a “clean and vibrant Arunachal.”

Furthermore, Haider said that addiction to tobacco products is “entirely foreign to the indigenous culture and rich heritage of the state.” He argued that such habits actively undermine traditional values of vitality and strength, asserting that true progress for the state should be measured by the physical health of its citizens and the cleanliness of its environment.

The chief minister commended the group for their vision and aspirations for a stronger, more united, and disciplined Arunachal.

Following the meeting with the chief minister, the DUA team also called on Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein to apprise him of the formal petition and the urgent need for a unified administrative response to the public health challenge.

The DUA urged the state government to implement massive sensitisation programmes and empower local leaders, including corporators and panchayat representatives, to ensure that the movement reaches the remotest villages. The organisation expressed its readiness to collaborate with the administration to facilitate these initiatives.