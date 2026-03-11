PASIGHAT, 10 Mar: The Spearhead Gunners of the Indian Army organised a blood donation camp here recently to honour the invaluable contributions of women to society and to reinforce the spirit of service and humanitarian commitment.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation of officers, junior commissioned officers, and other ranks, who voluntarily stepped forward to donate blood.

The initiative symbolised the Army’s enduring ethos of ‘service before self’ and its commitment to supporting the community in times of need. The event also served as a tribute to the courage, compassion and nurturing spirit of women, who continue to inspire and strengthen families, communities, and the nation. (DIPRO)