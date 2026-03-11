DOIMUKH, 10 Mar: The human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign was formally launched at the health and wellness centre in Chiputa here in Papum Pare district on Tuesday by Doimukh ZPM Gonu Boje Yab.

The campaign aims to vaccinate girls aged 14-15 years to protect them from cervical cancer through the government-provided HPV vaccine, which is available free of cost.

Speaking on the occasion, DRCHO Dr Tomar Kamki informed that the vaccine will be administered at all primary health centres from 9 am to 2 pm over the next three months to ensure maximum coverage. He noted that the HPV vaccine, which was earlier available only through private healthcare providers, is now being provided free of cost by the government to reach a larger number of beneficiaries.

Addressing the gathering, ZPM Gonu Boje Yab urged the public not to fear the vaccine, and emphasised its importance for the health and wellbeing of the girl child. She encouraged parents and guardians to bring their daughters for vaccination, stating that early prevention is key to protecting young girls from cervical cancer.

Later, certificates were distributed to the girls who received vaccination.

The programme was attended by GPC Yab Hari Kamdir, Medical Officer Dr Bomar Kamdak, DMO Dr R Rina Ronya, DRCHO Dr Tomar Kamki, and ASHAs.

In Aalo, West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi launched the HPV vaccination programme during a meeting of the District Task Force on Immunisation (DTFI) along with an orientation programme on the National Deworming Day (NDD).

During the meeting, DMO Dr Linya Lollen highlighted the importance of routine immunisation in protecting children and communities from preventable diseases.

DRCHO Dr Jomnya Ado stated that the HPV vaccine protects against human papillomavirus infections that can cause cervical and other related cancers. He also informed that the vaccination campaign will continue for three months and will be conducted in all PHCs and CHCs across West Siang district.

He instructed all health workers and medical officers of the district to strictly adhere to the government guidelines while implementing the programme.

Dr Ado also highlighted the importance of the National Deworming Day (NDD) programme.

Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi, while chairing the DTFI meeting, emphasised that public awareness programmes are essential, and called for the involvement of PRI leaders and GBs to ensure the success of the campaign. The DC also urged the health department to complete the immunisation drive within the stipulated time.

Kamba CHC MO Dr K Ninu presented the best practices in immunisation, highlighting that the Kamba CHC has been performing exceptionally well in routine vaccination programmes.

The meeting was attended by SMOs, MOs, ASHAs, the deputy director of the ICDS, the DDSE, and health workers.

In Likabali (L/Siang), the HPV vaccination campaign was launched at Kardu Taipodia General Hospital by the district health department.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Gobi Nyicyor encouraged parents and guardians to ensure that all girls aged 14 years take the HPV vaccine to protect young girls from serious health risks in the future. He also urged the public not to believe rumours or misinformation circulating on social media regarding the vaccine, and to rely on verified information from health authorities.

The district administration and the health department also appealed to all parents and guardians to cooperate with the campaign and ensure that eligible girls avail of the benefits of the vaccination programme for a healthier future.

In Namsai, the HPV vaccination campaign was launched during a District Task Force for Immunisation (DTFI) meeting and district orientation on SNCF, SAANS and NDD under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa.

To mark the official launch of the HPV vaccination campaign in the district, the DC distributed certificates to the first five beneficiaries who received the HPV vaccination.

DRCHO Dr T Yomcha stated that cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women worldwide, and the second leading cancer among women in India. He informed that the HPV vaccination campaign for cervical cancer is targeted for girls aged 9-14 years. However, in the current campaign, the focus will be on girls aged 14 years for the initial three months of the campaign.

In Namsai district, seven planning units (health facilities) have been identified for implementing the campaign. Dr Yomcha urged all not to believe in rumours or misinformation regarding the vaccine, and explained the exclusion criteria for vaccination. He also requested the support of the DDSE to create awareness among students, as the primary beneficiaries of the campaign are school-going girls, and to assist in mobilising eligible beneficiaries.

While reviewing the 10th DTFI meeting, the DC emphasised the need to popularise birth waiting room for expectant mothers. He also discussed the need to review and reconstitute the village health sanitation and nutrition committees, and to ensure that the Village Health and Nutrition Day is observed regularly at the village level.

A review on the health parameters under Sampoornata Abhiyan 2.0 was also conducted during the meeting.

In addition, a TB forum meeting was held, wherein the ‘Cough Against TB (CAT)’ screening was discussed. The meeting also reviewed the progress of the National AIDS Control Programme in the district.

Development partners such as JSI, UNDP and WHO presented and reviewed key performance indicators related to health programmes being implemented in the district.

The programme also included an orientation workshop on SNCF, SAANS and the National Deworming Day (NDD) to strengthen the capacity of officials and stakeholders involved in implementing child health and nutrition programmes in the district.

The stakeholders of the DTFI and development partners attended the programme. (DIPROs)