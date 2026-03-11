ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) applauded the state government’s continued commitment to strengthening the sports ecosystem in the state, as reflected in the sports-related announcements made in Budget 2026-27.

The AOA lauded the government’s initiatives like the Chief Minister’s Athlete Coaching and Empowerment Scheme and Mission Olympics, aiming to prepare athletes from Arunachal Pradesh for the 2028 and the 2032 Olympic Games. The association noted that these initiatives would significantly strengthen athlete development pathways and provide the necessary support systems for aspiring sportspersons to compete at the highest levels.

The AOA also welcomed the announcement of the Chief Minister’s School Sports Programme, with an outlay of Rs 10 crore, for organising state-level school sports competitions.

According to the AOA, the programme will play a crucial role in nurturing sporting talent at the grassroots level by engaging more than 7,000 students from across all districts, thereby promoting physical fitness, discipline, teamwork, and leadership among young learners.

It also welcomed the proposal to make the Arunachal State Games a regular calendar event, stating that institutionalising the state games would provide athletes with a consistent and structured competitive platform, enabling systematic talent identification and development.

The AOA further hailed the state government’s commitment to working closely with the Government of India to implement the Khelo India Mission to develop a robust sports ecosystem across Arunachal.

The association also noted the acknowledgement made in the budget speech regarding remarkable sporting achievements of Arunachal over the past year, which, it said, reflect the talent, determination, and rising stature of the state on the national and international sporting stage.

The AOA lauded Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein for their continued support towards the growth and development of sports and sportspersons in the state.