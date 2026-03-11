AALO, 10 Mar: The three-day district level training programme on house-listing and housing census (Phase-1) began at the DC’s conference hall here in West Siang district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mindo Loyi, who chaired the programme, urged all the officials and officers to sincerely perform the housing census as per the guidelines of the government.

The house census will begin on 16 April.

During the training, the participants were apprised of the role of principal census officer, operational duties of districts and subdivisional officers, etc.

The training programme was attended by 34 officers, including all administrative officers, the ADC, the assistant commissioner, circle officers, and assistant directors of economics & statistics (ADES) from West Siang, Leparada, Shi-Yomi and Siang districts.

Meanwhile, the district level training programme on house-listing and housing census (Phase-I) for East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts commenced on Monday at the DC office conference hall in Seppa in East Kameng district.

The training was attended by the deputy commissioner, administrative officers, ADES, and block development officers from both districts.

The sessions are being conducted by ADCO (T) Chafikhur Rahman and SI-II Saksham Kohli from Shillong (Meghalaya)-based Arunachal Pradesh census operations director’s office.

The training programme aims to enhance the capacity of district officials, and to ensure effective planning, coordination and monitoring of the house-listing and housing census. (DIPROs)