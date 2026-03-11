KHONSA, 10 Mar: A district-level coordination-cum-review meeting regarding eKYC, online and offline ePOS transactions, submission of vigilance committee reports, and other related matters of the public distribution system (PDS) was held here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran in the presence of ADC (HQ) Namneet Singh, was attended by fair price shop (FPS) dealers from various locations and villages across the district.

During the meeting, the DC, the ADC and the district food & civil supplies officer (DF&CSO) reviewed the progress of eKYC updates and enquired about the reasons for delays in completing the process by some FPS dealers.

Several dealers highlighted the problems and challenges faced while updating eKYC, including fingerprint mismatches during biometric authentication, irregular power supply, and poor internet connectivity in remote areas.

DF&CSO Bompi Kadu informed that, out of a total of 74 FPS dealers in Tirap district, 48 dealers attended the meeting. She also read out the names of the defaulters who failed to receive the monthly quota in the e-POS device and do not perform online transactions despite official orders issued in this regard.

She further directed all FPS dealers to “submit the names and contact numbers of vigilance committee members with newly added GPM/GPC in the committee at the earliest.” She also instructed that display boards must be installed at the FPS premises with the proper format provided by the government to help consumers easily locate the shops.

The DC in his address advised all FPS dealers to ensure that the names of deceased persons are removed from ration cards, so that the records reflect the exact number of living beneficiaries in each household. He emphasised that this step would help maintain proper data.

After a detailed discussion and interaction, all the FPS dealers were directed to update eKYC and to ensure online distribution of PDS rice to the beneficiaries whose e-KYC are updated.

The ADC said that the dealers, particularly those from Deomali area, should ensure that there should be no complaints from PDS consumers regarding non-receipt of PDS items.

The meeting concluded with discussions on improving coordination and addressing the challenges faced in the implementation of PDS-related activities in the district. (DIPRO)