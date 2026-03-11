ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hailed the State Budget 2026-27, terming it ‘visionary’ and ‘people-centric’.

In a statement, the party said that the budget reflects the government’s strong commitment to inclusive development, youth empowerment, infrastructure growth, and sustainable economic progress for the people of the state.

“This forward-looking budget will accelerate development, empower youths, improve infrastructure, and strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’ position as a key contributor to India’s growth story,” the statement said.

The party stated that the budget puts emphasis on sports and youth development, recognising the immense potential of the young generation of Arunachal, infrastructure development, skill development, hydropower development, startups and entrepreneurship, urban development, rural and PRI development, and roads development.

It said that the Chief Minister’s School Sports Programme, with an outlay of Rs 10 crore, would encourage sports participation among school students and build a strong foundation for future athletes.

The party stated that developing an aero-city near the Donyi Polo Airport with an outlay of Rs 90 crore would significantly boost economic activity, tourism, and investment in the region.

It said the government has allocated Rs 500 crore under the Chief Minister State Rural Roads Development Programme to develop roads not covered under the PMGSY to ensure better connectivity to remote villages.

The government has declared 2025-2035 as the ‘Hydropower Decade’, recognising the state’s vast potential in this sector, the party said.

The party stated that a major highlight of the budget is the mining sector, where the first commercial coalmine is expected to become operational soon at the Namchick-Namphuk central coal block, opening new avenues for industrial growth and employment generation in the region.

The government has prioritised power infrastructure and electrification under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Power Development Programme, it said.

“Rs 500 crore has been allocated to strengthen last-mile connectivity, while Rs 70 crore has been proposed for off-grid electrification of border and left-out villages, ensuring that no household remains without electricity,” the party stated.

It said the budget would boost skill development, entrepreneurship, and innovation opportunities, with initiatives like upgrading an ITI into a centre of excellence with Industry 4.0 facilities and advanced courses for future-ready jobs, training 250 allied health professionals and 500 caregivers in core care and allied skills, and Rs 200 crore under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana to support 2,500-plus beneficiaries.

The party stated that the budget focuses on strengthening urban infrastructure and civic services across Arunachal. The notification of four new municipalities in Aalo (West Siang), Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Tawang and Namsai will strengthen urban local bodies.

“Rs 200 crore has been allocated for scientific waste management and urban sanitation with plans to establish a waste-to-charcoal plant at Itanagar, develop wastewater treatment plants in all 27 census towns, construction of a two-storey anchal market building in Roing, and a market shed with parking facility in Aalo.” the party said.

The budget also reinforces the government’s commitment to rural development and empowered local governance with 10 percent devolution of the state’s own tax to PRIs, amounting to Rs 280 crore, and establishment of panchayat bhavans in all uncovered districts, it stated.

The party congratulated the state government on presenting a balanced and progressive budget that reflects the aspirations of the people of Arunachal.