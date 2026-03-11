ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Home Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday said that prolonged insurgency in Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts has adversely affected the overall security environment, and left social and psychological impacts on the people.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Wanglin Lowangdong during Question Hour in the Assembly, he said that the state government has been taking sustained measures to improve the security situation and restore normalcy in the insurgency-affected districts.

He said the government has adopted a comprehensive approach that includes strengthening security and law-and-order arrangements in vulnerable areas, conducting community outreach and awareness programmes, and implementing surrender and rehabilitation policies.

Natung said regular security review meetings are being conducted to assess the ground situation and ensure effective implementation of the measures.

He said the government has also adopted a multi-pronged strategy involving intensified coordinated security operations, strengthened intelligence gathering, and improvement of policing infrastructure in the three districts.

He said that the union home affairs ministry had approved the ‘TCL 1.0’ plan in 2010-11 with a total outlay of Rs 212.85 crore for strengthening policing infrastructure in Tirap, Changlang and Longding.

Under the plan, 20 police stations were constructed while funds were utilised for improving mobility, procurement of arms and ammunition, communication equipment, and logistics support, he said.

As many as 1,949 posts were sanctioned under the plan, and recruitment has already been completed, which has substantially enhanced operational capability in the region, he added.

Natung said the state government has submitted a proposal to the union home ministry for the ‘TCL 2.0’ plan with a projected outlay of Rs 585.42 crore under the Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police scheme.

The proposal aims at further strengthening security infrastructure and ensuring sustained peace and development in the three districts, the minister said.

It includes construction of new police stations and outposts with residential facilities, upgradation of existing police stations, development of check gate infrastructure, forward company operating bases, an integrated command centre, and strengthening of mobility and equipment, he said. (PTI)