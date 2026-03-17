[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 16 Mar: A philately workshop and exhibition, along with the release of a special commemorative cover, were organised under ‘Siangpex-2026’ here in East Siang district on Monday to commemorate the legacy of late Sutem Tasung, the first MLA of undivided Pasighat.

Attending the event, MLA Tapi Darang shared his memories of the late leader and stressed the importance of preserving the mother tongue and local dialects among the younger generation.

Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani highlighted the importance of philately in educating students about history and culture, and encouraged young learners to make use of libraries, museums and information centres.

India Post Superintendent Vishwajeet Chakraborty highlighted the importance of philately exhibitions like Siangpex in promoting education and preserving cultural heritage. He noted that postage stamps serve as miniature records of history, culture and significant events.

Kepang Welfare Society president Omir Tatin highlighted the life of Sutem Tasung.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr Runi Tasung remembered her father as a principled leader who believed in equality. She thanked the department of posts and the organising team for honouring his legacy.

Community leaders Bodong Erang of Adi Agom Kebang and Basalung Jamoh of Bogong Bango Kebang also addressed the gathering, stating that initiatives like Siangpex promote education and help preserve the cultural heritage of philately while remembering the contributions of leaders like Sutem Tasung.

Family representatives, including Obit Tasung and sponsor Tazing Taki, were also present.

Earlier, MLA Darang and the deputy commissioner led others in playing floral tributes to the departed leader.