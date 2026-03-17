PASIGHAT, 16 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh University’s (APU) economics department conducted a national seminar on the topic ‘Forest resources: Degradation, conservation and sustainability’ against the backdrop of growing concern over forest degradation across India.

The seminar aimed to explore conservation measures and identify ways to mitigate deforestation at the global, national, and regional levels, according to an APU release.

Scholars from across the country, along with NGOs working in the field of forest conservation participated in the seminar and presented their research papers.

Retired Rajiv Gandhi University professor Amitava Mitra spoke on India’s position in the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) framework and the SDG performance of Indian states.

Drawing from the SDG index released by the NITI Aayog, Prof Mitra highlighted the progress made by the states of Northeast India in achieving the 17 SDG indicators adopted by the United Nations.

He pointed out that there is no direct relationship between economic size and sustainable development, citing the example of the United States, which ranks 44th in the SDG Index despite being one of the world’s largest economies.

He also noted that countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka perform better than India in SDG rankings, and that Uttarakhand, which tops the SDG performance among Indian states, stands only 12th in per capita income.

He stressed the importance of quality research in addressing societal problems, and urged the government to provide adequate infrastructure and support for researchers.

APU Registrar Narmi Darang urged the university’s teaching community and participants to prioritise research-oriented academic activities, saying that meaningful research is one of the most effective ways of contributing to society.

He emphasised that it is the responsibility of the present generation to pass on a healthy environment to the next, just as it was inherited from their ancestors. He also encouraged students to participate actively in such programmes, noting that academic curriculum alone is not sufficient to shape the future of young people.

Controller of Examinations Dr Monshi Tayeng highlighted the importance of forests for sustainable development, citing the recent forest fire in Pasighat as a local example of environmental degradation.

He said the consequences of wildfires include changes in rainfall patterns, scarcity of drinking water, decline in wildlife species, changes in crop production, and a reduction in forest products.

He also stressed the role of forest resources in supporting wildlife conservation.

NGOs, including the Elopa-Etugu Community Eco-Cultural Preserve based in Lower Dibang Valley, and the Dibang Team, based in Dibang Valley, also participated in the seminar.

Resource persons included Sahil Nijhawan, conservation anthropologist and fellow at the Zoological Society of London and UCL Anthropology, Abba Pulu, assistant professor at Jawaharlal Nehru Government Model Degree College, Roing, and Dr Apilang Apum, assistant professor at JNC, Pasighat.

APU Academic Affairs Dean Prof Jena, Students’ Welfare Dean Eli Doye, and heads of various departments also attended the seminar.