DAPORIJO, 16 Mar: A three-day field trainers’ training programme for the upcoming Census 2027 began here in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

The training programme aims to build the capacity of field trainers who will subsequently train enumerators and supervisors for the census operations.

The inaugural programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, who emphasised the importance of the census as one of the most significant national exercises that provides vital data for planning, policy formulation, and development programmes. He urged the trainees to understand the concepts and procedures of census operations thoroughly, so that accurate and reliable data can be collected during the enumeration process.

The training sessions are being conducted by experienced resource persons, including master trainer Taku Nanio and technical assistant director Mandeep Raj.

Officials stated that the training programme will play a crucial role in ensuring efficient implementation of the Census 2027 operations in the district.

In East Kameng district, the training programme on house-listing and housing census (Phase-I) for the newly appointed technical assistants (TAs) and multi-tasking staff (MTS) of East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts commenced at the district secretariat in Seppa on Sunday.

Addressing the trainees, Deputy Commissioner Yashaswini B highlighted the significance of census as an important national exercise that provides crucial data for planning and development. She encouraged the TAs and MTSs to perform their duties with dedication and accuracy to ensure a successful census process.

The training focused on the roles and responsibilities of the census charge clerk under the charge census officer, TAs and MTSs, operational procedures for house-listing and housing census, and the use of new digital applications for mapping housing structures under the Census 2027. Participants were also oriented on field procedures and data collection methods to ensure efficient and accurate census operations. (DIPROs)