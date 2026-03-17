TAWANG, 16 Mar: The district-level Prerana Utsavwas organised at PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) here on Monday, witnessing enthusiastic participation of students representing various secondary and senior secondary schools across Tawang district.

In his welcome address, JNV Principal ML Meena highlighted the significance of Prerana, a unique experiential learning initiative launched by the union education ministry.

He explained that Prerana emphasises value-based education, leadership development, cultural understanding, and national pride. “Through interactive activities, heritage visits, yoga, and teamwork, the programme encourages students to discover their identity, appreciate India’s rich history and culture, and develop a strong sense of responsibility towards nation-building,” he said.

Prerana programme school coordinator Prashant Kumar explained the structure and activities planned for the day. He guided the participants regarding the selection process, activities, and evaluation methods through which the most deserving candidates would be shortlisted.

A total of 610 students from Tawang district had registered online for the Prerana programme. Out of them, 80 students were selected to participate in the district-level Prerana Utsav, where they engaged in a variety of activities designed to assess leadership qualities, teamwork, communication skills, and creativity.

The district-level event aimed to select one boy and one girl who will represent Tawang district at the prestigious national-level Prerana experiential learning programme, to be held in Vadnagar, Gujarat.

Addressing the students, DDSE Hridar Phunshok inspired them with a powerful message: “Giving an example is very easy, but becoming and example is very difficult. So, strive to become the example,” he said, and encouraged the students to work hard, cultivate strong values, and become role models through their actions and achievements.

The programme concluded on a positive note with appreciation for the enthusiasm and active participation of the students. (DIPRO)