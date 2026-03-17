PASIGHAT, 16 Mar: A team of 16 second semester students of the Arunachal Pradesh University’s (APU) social work department took part in a five-day rural immersion camp at Nginu village in Longchan circle of Longding district from 11 to 15 March.

Under the theme of ‘Empowering communities through rural roots’, the students engaged in extensive cultural and social immersion to develop cultural competence and experience community resilience.

The team undertook home visits, facilitated focused group discussions, and applied a range of participatory rural appraisal methods like transect walks, social mapping, resource mapping, and seasonal calendar alongside community members. These were followed by focused interventions with children, adolescents, and women, as well as a cleanliness campaign-cum-cleanliness drive with support from SHG members, youths, and children.

Games and sports and a cultural exchange programme were also organised. A skit on the importance of parental involvement in education and prevention of drug use was also presented by the students of the department.

Nginu Village Students’ Union president Pangwang Wangsa acknowledged the enthusiastic efforts of the students from the university.

The students were guided by Assistant Professor Yeshi Lhamu Naksang as the rural camp coordinator.