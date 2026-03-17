PONGCHAU, 16 Mar: Farmers in Pongchau CD block in Longding district are reportedly facing severe post-harvest challenges due to lack of proper aggregation and storage facilities, forcing them into distress sales and causing significant crop losses every year.

The block, with about 2,052 rural households, cultivates ginger across nearly 281 hectares of farmland, producing an estimated 278 metric tonnes annually. The crop is grown mainly through traditional methods by small and marginal farmers, who rely heavily on ginger cultivation for their livelihood. Despite the substantial production, farmers have long struggled due to the lack of organised marketing systems, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission-Pongchau Block Mission Manager [BMM] Wangjing Wangjen stated in a release.

“For decades, middlemen from neighbouring states have dominated the trade, purchasing large quantities of ginger directly from farmers during harvest season. With no storage facilities available, farmers are often compelled to sell their produce immediately after harvest at low and distress prices, losing the opportunity to earn better returns,” the release said.

It stated that the Lamgan Model Cluster Level Federation recently mobilised self-help group farmers to begin collective aggregation of ginger for the first time in the block. The initiative, launched in February 2026, marked a significant step towards strengthening local marketing channels and improving farmers’ bargaining power.

Through collective efforts, SHG members managed to aggregate nearly 20 metric tonnes of ginger, demonstrating the potential of community-driven marketing systems.

However, the initiative soon encountered a major setback due to the absence of a proper aggregation centre or warehouse. The harvested ginger had to be stored temporarily in open and unsuitable conditions, exposing it to moisture and poor ventilation.

“Within a short time, fungal infestation spread through the stored produce, resulting in the loss of around 2.5 metric tonnes of ginger. Out of the total aggregated quantity of 20 metric tonnes, farmers were able to sell only 16.5 metric tonnes,” the BMM said.

Wangjen stated that for small farmers who depend on seasonal harvests for income, such losses are devastating and translate directly into lost earnings and wasted months of hard labour.

Citing experts, he said a proper agricultural aggregation centre or warehouse equipped with damp-proof flooring, pest-resistant walls, adequate ventilation, controlled temperature, pallet systems, and fire safety measures is essential to prevent spoilage and ensure safe storage of agricultural produce.

“The absence of such infrastructure has left farmers with no option but to sell their produce immediately after harvest, when market prices are typically low. If storage facilities were available, farmers could store their ginger and sell it during the off-season, when prices are significantly higher,” he said.

According to local farmers and SHG members, Wangjen stated, hundreds of tonnes of ginger produced in the district are sold at distress prices every year due to the lack of proper storage and aggregation infrastructure.

The community leaders and farmer groups have urged the government to establish an agri aggregation centre or warehouse in the district at the earliest possible time.

“Such infrastructure is indispensable for protecting farmers’ produce, reducing post-harvest losses, and enabling them to secure fair market prices,” Wangjen said, quoting the farmers.

If established, the facility would allow farmers to store produce safely, manage the timing of sales, and strengthen collective marketing, ultimately improving incomes and ensuring more sustainable livelihoods for rural farming families in Pongchau, Wangjen stated.

He added: “Without immediate intervention, farmers fear that the cycle of crop losses, middlemen exploitation, and distress sales will continue year after year.”