ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the need to make the administration more efficient, transparent, and citizen-friendly.

During a meeting with Arunachal Pradesh Administration Reforms Commission (APARC) Chairman Pramod Jain at the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor advised the commission to recommend institutional and procedural reforms that would promote digital transformation and e-governance.

Moving towards 100 percent online government payments, e-Office systems, and paperless transactions, he said, would speed up service delivery, improve transparency, and help curb corruption.

Highlighting the importance of merit-based personnel management, the governor stressed the need for transparent systems in transfers, postings, and recruitment. He said that merit, integrity, and competence must remain the guiding principles in public service.

The APARC chairman assured the governor that the commission would recommend wider use of technology, simplified administrative procedures, and effective grievance redressal mechanisms to further strengthen governance in the state. (Lok Bhavan)