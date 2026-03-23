[ Bengia Ajum ]

PASIGHAT, 22 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh’ lone state university, the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), here in East Siang district is currently functioning without a regular vice-chancellor (VC).

Prof Tomo Riba, the founding VC of APU, retired from service on 28 February. At present, Higher and Technical Education Director Dr Milorai Modi has been designated as the VC in-charge.

Speaking to this daily, Dr Modi confirmed that he is looking after the APU on a temporary basis. “A search committee has been constituted by the state government. Letters have been issued to the committee members, which will be led by a convener. The whole process is being carried out in a transparent manner,” said Dr Modi.

He further stated that the search committee is expected to begin the process for selecting a new VC at the earliest possible date.

Meanwhile, sources have alleged that the APU authorities delayed the process for the appointment of a new VC. “The lack of clarity regarding the process of appointing a new VC on the part of the APU led to the delay. However, now that a search committee has been constituted, we are hoping for a speedy process,” said an official.

The advertisement for the post of VC was published on 8 August, 2025. As per the advertisement, a candidate should be a distinguished academician with a minimum of 10 years of experience as a professor in a university, or with 10 years of experience in a reputed research or academic administrative organisation, and preferably not more than 60 years of age as of the closing date of receipt of applications.

The APU was established in July 2022. Former chief minister Nabam Tuki had laid the foundation stone for the university in January 2013. Prof Tomo Riba was the founding VC of APU. While many praised him for his role in ensuring the establishment of the APU, his tenure was also marred by allegations of nepotism in the selection of teaching staff.