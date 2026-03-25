YINGKIONG, 24 Mar: Seven more families from Likor village in Upper Siang district have extended their support to carrying out pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

Earlier, 28 families of the village had signed an MoU with the state government for the purpose on 19 March.

Representing the consenting residents, Ombeng Danggen, along with project-affected families, submitted the list of supporting members to Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at his office here on Tuesday. (DIPRO)