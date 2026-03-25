ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Informing that the salaries of some of the casual workers under the public works department have been stopped since February this year on the ground of ‘excess appointment’, the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour’s Union has appealed to the state government to release the salaries, “considering their genuine issues.”

The labour union in a representation to the chief minister on Tuesday expressed concern over the department’s halting of the salaries of the casual workers who were appointed on 27/07/2019 on the ground of ‘excess appointment’, and stated that the sudden stoppage of salaries after such a long period of service “has caused extreme financial distress among the workers and is affecting their livelihood.”

“We are engaged by the department through proper authority and are working continuously for several years. The alleged excess appointment is not due to any fault on our part,” the union said, and sought early release of their pending salaries.