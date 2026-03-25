LIKABALI, 24 Mar: The Lower Siang District Health Society launched the Social Awareness and Action to Neutralise Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) initiative at Kardu Taipodia General Hospital here on Tuesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Gobi Nyigyor, in the presence of ADC (HQ) Mokar Riba and District Programme Officer Henge Riba. The event was attended also by DMO Dr Nyage Geyi, DRCHO Dr Tai Riso, and district AYUSH nodal officer Dr S Taipodia, along with members of the DPMSU, and ASHAs.

During the programme, Dr Geyi briefed the gathering on the objectives and importance of the SAANS initiative, highlighting its focus on reducing childhood pneumonia-related mortality through awareness, early identification, and timely intervention.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy commissioner emphasised the crucial role of the health fraternity in ensuring successful implementation of the programme. He urged all stakeholders to actively reach out to the grassroots level, particularly in rural and remote areas, to create awareness and ensure effective service delivery.

The programme concluded with a collective commitment from all participants to work towards strengthening child health services and achieving the goals of the SAANS initiative in the district. (DIPRO)