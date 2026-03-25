ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh has fielded 77 athletes for the inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games, starting at Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday.

Arunachal will compete in football (men & women), weightlifting, wrestling, archery, and athletics.

Around 1,300 athletes from across the country will be seen in action across nine disciplines in the Games that will end on 3 April.

The Games will be held at three venues – Raipur, Jagdalpur and Sarguja.

All participating athletes have come through trials conducted by national sports federations. The performance of the athletes will be monitored by coaches appointed by the Sports Authority of India.