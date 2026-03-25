TAWANG, 24 Mar: The 143rd World Tuberculosis (TB) Day was commemorated at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office here on Tuesday, bringing together district officials, healthcare professionals, and community representatives to reaffirm their commitment towards a TB-free society.

The programme was attended by ZPC Leki Gombu, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, ADC Rinchin Leta, DMO Dr Urgen Lhamu, DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema, and KDS District Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Tenzin Kunga, along with SMOs, MOs, HWOs, PRI members, and gaon buras.

Addressing the gathering, the deputy commissioner highlighted that although the prevalence of TB in Tawang is relatively low, sustained awareness and proper treatment are essential to eliminate the disease entirely. She informed that the district now has 32 TB mukt panchayats – an increase from 29 last year.

Urging gaon buras and PRI members to actively disseminate information, she called upon the public to come forward for testing and support the mission of a TB-free society.

ZPC Gombu emphasised the importance of proactive awareness campaigns and noted that panchayats and GBs play a crucial role in spreading information at the grassroots level. He encouraged PRI members to actively educate villagers, and also stressed the need to promote routine vaccination programmes. He also expressed willingness to adopt a TB patient.

Earlier, Medical Superintendent Dr Kunga delivered a detailed presentation, covering the history of TB, its societal impact, and the role of citizens in eliminating the disease.

DRCHO Dr Neema expressed gratitude to the frontline health workers for their tireless efforts. He cautioned that even a single TB-positive case has the potential to spread infection widely if not controlled. He further informed that Tawang has achieved 11 gold, 14 silver, and seven bronze TB mukt gram panchayats, recognised with Mahatma Gandhi statues and commendation certificates: gold for three consecutive years without TB cases, silver for two years, and bronze for one year. Currently, only nine patients are under DOTS treatment in the district.

SMO Dr Tsering Penjor also spoke.

In Itanagar, the zoology department of Himalayan University commemorated the World TB Day with an academic session aligned with the global theme:’Yes! We can end TB – Led by countries, powered by people’.

The event was organised to enhance awareness about tuberculosis among students and faculty members, and to highlight the critical role of early diagnosis, treatment, and community support in controlling TB.

Dr Feroz Ahmad Shergojri delivered a special lecture on the theme of the World TB Day, explaining the biological nature of mycobacterium tuberculosis, its modes of transmission, the mechanisms by which it evades the immune system, and the action of firstline antiTB drugs. He also informed the audience about the global and national TB burden, India’s progress under the National TB Elimination Programme, and the significance of social determinants and stigma in TB control.

During the interaction and discussion session, Zoology Department Assistant Professor Dr Anoop Karunakaran spoke on the DOTS (Directly Observed Treatment, Shortcourse) care strategy for TB. He explained how DOTS ensures that TB patients complete their full course of treatment under supervision, thereby improving cure rates and minimising the development of drugresistant TB.

The students actively participated in a questionandanswer session. Several students shared their understanding of TB science and public health, and highlighted the special allowances and support schemes being provided to TB patients at various government and district hospitals in Arunachal Pradesh to help reduce the economic burden of TB on patients and their families.

Our correspondent adds: Marking the World Tuberculosis Day, the 90 RCC of the 42 BRTF under Project Vartak sensitised GREF personnel totuberculosis, in coordination with the district medical authorities at the community hall in Jang in Tawang district on Tuesday.

The initiative aimed to disseminate awareness about prevention, early detection, and treatment of tuberculosis among both GREF personnel and the local population. The programme witnessed active participation of members of the community.

An informative session was conducted by Dr Rinchin from the Jang CHC, who sensitised the attendees to the importance of vigilance against TB. The session highlighted key aspects such as recognising early symptoms, seeking timely medical intervention, and adhering to prescribed treatments to curb the spread of the disease.

Officials emphasised that awareness and community involvement remain crucial in the fight against TB, particularly in remote and high-altitude regions. (With DIPRO input)