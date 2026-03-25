DAPORIJO, 24 Mar: The environmental public hearing for the proposed 1,605 mw Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (SUHEP) was conducted here in Upper Subansiri district on Tuesday by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, as part of the statutory process for granting of environmental clearance.

The hearing was attended by Commerce and Industry Minister-cum-local MLA Nyato Dukam, MLA Taniya Soki, SUHEP Liaisoning Committee chairman Rolen Dagam, officers of the district administration, officials of the NHPC, members of panchayati raj institutions, and members of the public.

Addressing the gathering, Dukam expressed hope that the project would bring positive and transformative changes not only for the affected families but also for the state and the nation. He appealed to all stakeholders to extend their cooperation to the NHPC in ensuring the smooth and successful execution of the project.

The minister also assured that the report of the SUHEP Liaisoning Committee would be duly taken up with the state government for appropriate consideration in the interest of the people.

During the hearing, stakeholders expressed their views, concerns and suggestions regarding the proposed project. The proceedings were conducted in a transparent and orderly manner, ensuring adequate opportunity for public participation in line with established environmental norms.

An overwhelming majority of stakeholders, including affected families, expressed their support for the project during the hearing.

SUHEP Group General Manager Deepak Ratan Sagar reiterated the commitment of the project authorities to maximise benefits for the affected local communities. He stated that, upon completion, the project is expected to generate local employment opportunities, create avenues for market and supply linkages, support activities under corporate social responsibility, and contribute to the state’s revenue.

The conduct of the public hearing marks an important step in the environmental appraisal process. The state government remains committed to balancing development with environmental sustainability, while ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of local communities are duly addressed, stated an official release.