ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the need for concrete actions to build a TB-free society and strengthen early detection of the disease by expanding diagnostic centres, using modern technologies, and encouraging people to get tested.

Participating in a World Tuberculosis Day programme at DK State Convention Centre here on Tuesday, the governor said that to eradicate TB, “a whole-of-state approach through ‘jan bhagidari’ is vital, as government efforts alone cannot win the battle.”

“Community leaders, gaon buras, and youth icons must lead in a mission mode from the front and inspire society to act together,” he said.

The governor, a nikshay mitra himself, appealed to the people to support the TB eradication mission by becoming nikshay mitras. He said that support to TB patients with nutritional, emotional, and social assistance strengthens recovery and reinforces the fight against TB.

The governor said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a global leader in the fight against TB through the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

With improved diagnostics, free treatment, nutritional support, and strong community participation, the country has set an inspiring goal to eliminate TB ahead of the global deadline, he said.

Stating that the eradication of tuberculosis is not merely a public health goal but a moral responsibility, the governor stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted and patient-friendly treatment by making medicines readily available, accessible, and properly monitored.

Further, the governor, suggesting the use of community radio, called for eliminating stigma through sustained awareness and education by actively involving schools, community leaders, the media, and healthcare institutions.

He highlighted the importance of improving nutrition and living conditions through stronger nutrition support programmes, better sanitation, reduced overcrowding, and the promotion of healthier lifestyles.

The governor also underscored the need to harness innovation and strengthen community participation in the fight against TB.

The governor stressed on cleanliness, rectifying lifestyle by avoiding too much red meat and use of tobacco, and cleanliness drives in order to eradicate TB from the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge called for cooperation and active participation of every member of the society.

Initiating efforts towards TB Mukt Bharat, the governor launched the 100 days focused and intensified TB Mukt Bharat campaign. He also flagged off the Ni-kshay Vashan.

The governor, who himself received nikshay mitra certificates, presented certificates to other nikshay mitras on the occasion. He also administered the TB pledge to all the participants on the occasion.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain, Health & Family Welfare Secretary Vivek HP, and Mission Director of the National Health Mission Marge Sora highlighted the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, tuberculosis scenario, use of AI, and challenges in the state and in the country as well.

One of the TB champions shared her experience, and appealed to the TB patients to complete their course religiously.

Zinny Koyu, HWO, Allubari sub-centre, Namsai and Nada Bunyi, HWO, Mannow sub-centre, Namsai received the best health and wellness officer award.

BB Sonar, BCG technician, DTC, Tawang, Kago Kago, STLS, DTC, East Kameng, Bishowjit Roy, STS, NTEP, DTC, East Kameng, Mohan Pradhan, LT, DMC, TU, TRIHMS, Tasso Nama STS, NTEP, DTC, Lower Subansiri, Amzad Hussain, STLS, NTEP, DTC, Kurung Kumey, Yajum Batak, DEO, NTEP, DTC, Upper Subansiri, Moge Jini, DEO, NTEP, TB Centre, West Siang, Rajesh Sharma, DEO, NTEP, DTC, Upper Siang, Anil Daji, BCG technician, DTC, East Siang, Dimbeswar Talukdar, STS, NTEP, DTC, Dibang Valley, Pintu Saha, STLS, NTEP, DTC, Lohit, Chow Chanata Monpoong, DEO, NTEP, DTC, Namsai, Rakesh Acharjee, district accountant, NTEP, DTC, Changlang, AK Senapati, lab technician, DMC Deomali, District TB Centre, Tirap, and Ranjan Biswas, SDS, helper, State TB Cell received commendation certificates as best health workers under the NTEP.

Along with health officials, Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Likha Nari Tadar, nursing students and staff of Lekhi-based North East Institute of Nursing & Health Science, the Zion Nursing College, Nirjuli, the Arunachal Pradesh State Nursing College, Naharlagun,and Ramakrishna Mission Nursing College, Itanagar participated in the celebration.

Leporiang gram panchayat under Sagalee block, Gumto gram panchayat under Doimukh block and Lora Belo gram panchayat under Kimin block of Papum Pare district were awarded the TB mukt panchayat gold statue for their contribution towards TB eradication. The best district tuberculosis centre award was conferred on the District TB Centre, Namsai. (Lok Bhavan)