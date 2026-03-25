RONO HILLS, 24 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday felicitated its medal-winning students in a special ceremony held at the vice-chancellor’s chamber, recognising their outstanding achievements in various inter-university competitions during the 2025-26academic session.

During the event, students from different departments of the university and its affiliated colleges were honoured for bringing pride and recognition to the institution.

At the 39th AIU Northeast Zone Inter-University Youth Festival, hosted by the Assam Don Bosco University from 16 to 20 February, RGU secured two silver medals and five fourth positions.

Takap won silver in western vocal (solo), while Sumwang secured silver in western instrumental (solo). The team was guided by Dr Subhendu Manna and Ritu Shekhawat, guest faculty in the fine arts and music department.

RGU further demonstrated its excellence at the National Inter-University Youth Festival, held at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, from 10 to 14 March. Sumwang Sumnyan won a gold medal in western instrumental (solo), supported by accompanists Ngurang Topu (drums), Bullo Tarung (guitar), and Taba Amos (bass guitar). Likha Takap secured fourth place in western vocal (solo), accompanied by Nabam Tajam (guitar) and Ngurang Topu (piano). The team was managed by Abhishek Shukla, guest faculty in the fine arts and music department.

In the field of sports, RGU’s athletes delivered commendable performances at the All India Inter-University Pencak Silat (Women) Championship 2025-26, held at Desh Bhagat University from 14 to 17 March. The university secured two silver medals and one bronze medal. Likha Aku (60-65 kg) and Meko Liyak (55-60 kg) won silver medals, while Santilly Pul (50-55 kg) secured a bronze medal. The team was coached by Jeevan Tara of the Papum Pare Pencak Silat Association.

RGU also made its mark at the All India Inter-University Taekwondo (Women) Championship 2025-26, held at Fakir Mohan University from 16 to 20 March. The university won a silver medal in group poomsae, with Nani Nabam, Eshani Tayang, and Lumter Uli representing the team. Muskan Manyu secured a bronze medal in the U-49 kg category. The team was guided and managed by physical education teacher of DNGC, LR Singh.

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak congratulated the students and commended their dedication, discipline, and hard work. He noted that such achievements reflect the university’s commitment to fostering holistic development and excellence beyond academics.

Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, Fine Arts and Music HoD (i/c) Dr Ashok Barman, Physical Education Assistant Director A Yuvaraj, and other faculty members and officials attended the programme.