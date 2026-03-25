TEZU, 24 Mar: Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district observed the World Poetry Day recently with a poetry writing competition organised jointly by the college’s English and Hindi departments.

The programme was attended by IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu, who inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

In her address, Renu Koyu highlighted the significance of World Poetry Day, noting that it was declared by the UNESCO in 1999 to promote linguistic diversity and preserve languages through poetry. Speaking on this year’s theme, Dr Megu described poetry as a powerful medium of expression that transcends language barriers and fosters peace, inclusion, and human connection. She emphasised that poetry continues to offer hope and understanding in challenging times.

Dr Megu spoke about the enduring presence of poetry in oral traditions, and encouraged students to express themselves through their unique voices. He urged them to document local stories and make them accessible to a wider audience through translation.

The programme featured recitations of self-composed poems by faculty members, including Mum Tatak and Bharti Apum from the departments of English and Hindi.

Commerce HoD Dr MK Jana reflected on poetry as a unifying force in a diverse country, tracing its rich legacy through poets such as Geoffrey Chaucer, Valmiki, Homer, Rabindranath Tagore, and Kazi Nazrul Islam. He also recited Rabindranath Tagore’s Bengali poem, ‘Puratan Bhritya’ to celebrate the occasion. He encouraged students to articulate their thoughts through writing.

Geography HoD Dr S Chakraborty spoke on the rhythmic nature of poetry and its relevance in everyday life, urging students to integrate the rhythm of creativity into their personal and academic pursuits.

Political Science HoD Dr PC Swain recited his poem ‘My Constitution’. He identified poetry as a much-needed pause in daily life, and highlighted poetry’s role in promoting harmony in a fractured society and giving voice to diverse perspectives.

The event concluded with Dr Rebom Belo of the Hindi department presenting her poems ‘Kavi ka Dukh’ and ‘Meri Kavita’, marking the formal commencement of the poetry writing competition.