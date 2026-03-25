PASIGHAT, 24 Mar: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2026-27 for the district here on Tuesday.

NABARD AGM Nitya Mili informed that the NABARD prepares PLPs for each district of the country every year with a view to facilitate flow of institutional credit to priority sector activities, including crop loan and term loan for agriculture and allied activities.

The potential for institutional credit towards the priority sector for East Siang district has been estimated to the tune of Rs 21,817.81 lakh for 2026-27.

Meanwhile, the PLP for 2026-27 for Upper Siang district, prepared by the NABARD, was launched by Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang in Yingkiong on Tuesday.

As per projections for FY 2026-27, the total potential for priority sector credit has been estimated at Rs 1,620.91 lakh. This includes Rs 917.83 lakh for the agriculture sector (encompassing crop loans), Rs 508.06 lakh for the micro, small, and medium enterprises sector, and Rs 195.02 lakh for other priority sectors, like housing and education.

These projections mark a 66 percent increase over the previous year’s PLP projection.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the progress of key government schemes, including Atmanirbhar initiatives, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, and various social security programmes. (With DIPRO input)