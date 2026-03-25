RONO HILLS, 24 Mar: The International Women’s Day was celebrated at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here with a weeklong programme, highlighting different stories of womanhood, resilience, creativity, and change.

What began on 3 March as a platform for expression grew into a powerful collective movement by 9 March, celebrating women not just in words, but in action.

Through poetry, essays, and creative expression, participants explored the many dimensions of womanhood – its strength, its struggles, and its evolving identity. Words became powerful tools, giving voice to ideas that challenged norms and celebrated individuality.

On 4 March, the focus shifted from expression to action with a donation drive and a social media campaign under the banner of ‘GiveToGain’. The day embodied the spirit of compassion and collective responsibility, highlighting how small acts of giving can create meaningful change. It was a reminder that womanhood often thrives in community – in care, empathy, and shared purpose.

By 5 March, the celebrations took an academic turn with a national seminar on ‘Women and the future of work in the age of digital and climate transition’. The discussions delved into how women are navigating rapidly changing professional landscapes shaped by technology and environmental challenges. It was a space where ideas met urgency, and where women’s roles as leaders and innovators were reimagined.

The momentum continued on 6 March with a national seminar that deepened conversations around gender, equity, and the role of institutions in shaping inclusive futures. The day reinforced the idea that womanhood is not just lived experience but also intellectual engagement – one that questions, analyses, and drives societal progress.

On 7 March, the spotlight turned to health and dignity through a health screening camp and sanitary pad distribution initiative. This day underscored an essential aspect of empowerment and access. By addressing women’s health and hygiene, the programme highlighted the importance of creating spaces where wellbeing is prioritised and stigma is dismantled.

8 March, marking the International Women’s Day, brought inspiration through dialogue with social activist Joya Tasung Moyong in an online session under the ‘GiveToGain’ campaign.

Her insights bridged personal experience with larger social change, encouraging women and youths to lead with purpose, resilience, and compassion.

The celebrations culminated on 9 March at the convention hall, where the week’s energy came alive in full force.

Exhibitions, competitions, and vibrant cultural performances transformed the space into a celebration of identity and unity. Women took the centrestage, as performers, creators and leaders – embodying the spirit of the entire week.

The keynote address by Padma Shri awardee Jumde Yomgam Gamlin brought these threads together, reminding everyone that true empowerment lies in action rooted in compassion and courage.

The diversity walk, the karmayogi award, and the final felicitation ceremony were not just symbolic gestures – they were affirmations – affirmations that every woman’s journey matters, that every voice deserves space and institutions play a crucial role in shaping that space.