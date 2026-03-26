PASIGHAT, 25 Mar: Seven students from Arunachal Pradesh participated in the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) 2026.

Dr. Gete Umbrey, regional coordinator of the Mathematical Olympiad Programme for Arunachal Pradesh, stated in a release that Merry Tok (class 8), Mime Rine Pertin (class 8), Puny Maying (Class 10), Ngunngam Wangsu (class 11), Noni Bangyang (class 9), and Rocha Rangyang (class 9), all from Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls’ School, Khonsa, and Hemant Chaudhary (class 9) from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya participated in INMO 2026.

Each student received a certificate and a cash award of Rs. 24,000 in recognition of their achievement.

Dr. Umbrey expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the department of youth affairs for recognizing the students, who qualified the Regional Mathematical Olympiad (RMO), and subsequently participated in the INMO.

He stated that the Mathematical Olympiad Programme conducted by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, is India’s premier multi-stage mathematics talent search programme. The pathway begins with the Indian Olympiad Qualifier in Mathematics (IOQM), followed by RMO and INMO, and leads to the International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camp for selection to represent India at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), the world’s most prestigious school-level mathematics competition.

Dr. Umbrey emphasized that Olympiad training is not only about winning medals but about developing deep problem-solving ability, creativity, and analytical thinking essential for leadership in science, technology, and the emerging AI-driven world.

“While India has a strong presence at the IMO, there remains scope to match leading countries such as China, United States, South Korea, and Russia through wider participation and early mentoring,” he said.

He expressed sincere appreciation to the school authorities, teachers, parents, and especially Mataji of Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Girls’ School, Khonsa, for their wholehearted support in nurturing mathematical talent.

Dr. Umbrey said that this achievement marks an important step toward strengthening Mathematical Olympiad participation in the state and reflects a shared vision among parents, teachers, and administrators to bring a new momentum to mathematics education in Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)