[Bengia Ajum]

MANMAO, 25 Mar: Changlang district police arrested one Madan Karmakar, an alleged accused in a double murder case, on Wednesday from Tinsukia in Assam.

The accused allegedly killed a 42-year-old man Bablu Kol and his seven-year-old daughter, Rishita Kol, on the night of 4 March here in Changlang district.

On 5 March, a double murder case was registered under Section 103(1) of the BNS at Kamlao under Manmao police station.

Through continuous human and technical surveillance, the presence of the accused was traced to Tinsukia district in Assam.

Accordingly, a special team was constituted under the close supervision of Changlang SP Kirli Padu. The team was led by OC PS Manmao inspector Wangpol Wangsa and included HC Wangdan Lukham along with constables S.K. Singh, Prakash Bharali, Delop Wapai, Manjam Wangjen, Nenthok Hodong, and Lemha Ronrang.

“The police team conducted a successful raid and nabbed the accused, Madan Karmakar, from Tinsukia district with active assistance from the 4 Assam Rifles and Assam police, Tinsukia district, on 25 March,” informed SP Kirli Padu.