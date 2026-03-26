YUPIA, 25 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that a world-class football stadium at Itanagar has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region at an estimated cost of Rs. 200 crore.

He made the announcement after kicking off the U-23 tri-football friendlies at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here on Wednesday evening.

He stated that construction work is set to commence within this year. He further highlighted the government’s continued efforts toward strengthening sports infrastructure and nurturing sporting talent across the state.

Former national football team captain Sunil Chetry encouraged the youth to take sports seriously and strive for excellence.

The opening match was being played between Bhutan and Tajikistan at the time of filing this report.

India will take on Bhutan on 28 March.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Sports Minister Kento Jini. (DIPRO)