BANDERDEWA, 25 Mar: Hailstorm lashed several areas under Pichola, Tani Hapa, and Gorubanda panchayat segments on Tuesday evening, causing significant damage to dwellings, disrupting traffic movement and power supply.

The hailstorm affected more than 20 houses, blowing away roofs of several of them and damaging food grains and clothing.

The PMGSY road in the area was temporarily blocked due to fallen trees, disrupting traffic movement. However, the road was cleared by early morning, restoring traffic.

Agriculture, horticulture, and fisheries sectors were also affected at several locations. Officials said power supply may remain disrupted for 2 to 3 days due to extensive damage caused to electric poles and transmission lines.

Banderdewa circle officer Taba Milka on Wednesday visited the affected areas.

To ensure proper assessment and relief measures, a team comprising the Panchayat Inspector, Gram Panchayat chairperson, and Gaon Burah has been constituted. The team will identify affected families and submit a detailed report with photos to the office of the Banderdewa CO within two days for further necessary action by the department concerned.

The CO further appealed to the public to remain alert during such extreme weather conditions, adhere to advisories issued by the district administration from time to time, and promptly report any incidents to the nearest administrative office for timely response. (DIPR)