SEPPA, 26 Mar: A ‘sit-out-cum-open library’, the first-of-its-kind public knowledge and community engagement space in East Kameng district, was virtually inaugurated on Thursday by Home Minister Mama Natung.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Yashaswini B, SP Kamdam Sikom, and Bharat CSR Network director Dr Sajid Saiyed, along with administrative officers, the DDSE, representatives of EKSCWO Seppa unit, representatives of WWO Seppa, and the chairman of Bebo Colony.

In his address, Natung commended the district administration for conceptualising and executing the unique and impactful initiative. He appreciated the collective efforts involved and urged the people of East Kameng to actively support and safeguard such public assets.

He assured of full support to the district administration, and encouraged the development of more such community-oriented initiatives in the district.

The initiative was envisioned by the deputy commissioner, with support from the Bharat CSR Network, and was executed in coordination with the urban development & housing department, Seppa.

It involved the transformation of an underutilised space near the district secretariat, previously used for waste dumping, into a vibrant, accessible, and inclusive public facility through focused planning and timely execution.

The sit-out-cum-open library has been designed to foster a culture of reading, learning, and community interaction. It provides an open and welcoming environment for individuals of all age groups to engage in knowledge-sharing, discussions, and constructive activities, reflecting the administration’s commitment to education, civic engagement, and sustainable urban development.

(From P-1) Addressing the gathering, the DC urged the citizens to utilise the facility responsibly and treat it as a shared community asset. She emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness, ensuring its protection, and fostering a sense of collective ownership. She further appealed to the colony committee chairman to act as a custodian of the facility and ensure its proper upkeep.

Bharat CSR Network director Dr Saiyed commended the district administration for the successful and timely completion of the project, and appreciated the collaborative approach that made the initiative possible. He reaffirmed continued support from the Bharat CSR Network for similar community-driven efforts in the future.

The dignitaries also encouraged citizens, particularly the youths, to refrain from involvement in drugs and other harmful activities and instead utilise such public spaces for personal growth and community development. They highlighted the role of such initiatives in promoting responsible citizenship, social awareness, and a culture of learning. (DIPRO)