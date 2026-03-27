ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: The department of skill development & entrepreneurship (DSDE) launched German and Japanese language training and placement programmes for batches of 11 and 41 candidates, respectively.

The German language training is being held in Hyderabad, while the Japanese language training is being held in Itanagar.

SDE Secretary Bullo Mamu said that the effort is a “small step towards gainful employment of Arunachali youths in Japan and Germany.”

“The state government sponsors 70% of the total cost of the training programmes, covering visa processing, training fees, document translation, examination fees, medical expenses, boarding and lodging. The remaining 30% is borne by the candidates,” he informed.

The SDE secretary said also that the skill training programmes are aligned with the Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2026-27, which prioritises foreign language training to enhance global opportunities for local youths.

Mamu said these initiatives, part of the “people-centric development focus area,” aim to prepare the youths of Arunachal Pradesh for international markets and foster skill-based development.

For the current batches, the DSDE carried out extensive mobilisation through digital campaigns and on-ground outreach programmes across the state. Eligible candidates include higher secondary passstudents, ANM, GNM, and BSc nursing students, and graduates. One-on-one counselling sessions with the candidates and their families were also conducted to ensure commitment and support throughout the training period, an official release said.

The current batches comprise nine males and 43 female trainees from 19 districts – Namsai, East Siang, Changlang, Tirap, Papum Pare, West Siang, Upper Siang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Tawang, Siang, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Longding, KraDaadi, Lower Siang, and Shi-Yomi.

The next batches for Japanese language training programme and German language training programme are scheduled to commence from May, the release said.