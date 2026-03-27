YINGKIONG, 26 Mar: Upper Siang district continues to witness growing public support for the pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), with more residents coming forward to extend their consent in favour of the initiative.

From Pugging village, a total of 31 residents have submitted their consent supporting the PFR activities in accordance with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on 15 March. Among them, 16 are permanent residents of the village, while 15 members are currently residing in various parts of Upper Siang and other districts owing to their occupations and various engagements.

Representing the residents, Toto Taron, along with supporting members, submitted the list of consenting residents to Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at his office here on Thursday.

Earlier, 57 households out of a total of 77 had extended their consent, while the remaining households are yet to submit their consent. (DIPRO)