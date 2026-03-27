Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR 26 Mar: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) has issued a strict directive regarding the validity of government cheques for the financial year 2025-26.

In an official communication issued recently, the finance department has fixed 28 March as the last date for drawal of money through government cheques by all cheque-drawing departments. The cheques issued will remain valid up to 31 March, 2026.

The order, referencing a government order dated 24 November, 2025, further mandates that all cheque books containing unused cheque leaves, along with their counterfoils, must be deposited in the custody of the deputy commissioners or the additional deputy commissioners concerned “on or before 2400 hours of 28 March, 2026 positively.”

The directive emphasises that no expenditure shall be incurred beyond the final grant amount fixed for the current financial year 2025-26. “Any lapse in compliance will be viewed very seriously, and appropriate action will be initiated against the erring officer(s)/official(s),” the directive stated.

It added that this measure is part of the standard year-end financial discipline exercised by the state government to ensure proper closure of accounts for the financial year. It further called for strict compliance by all departments concerned.