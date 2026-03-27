ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: The North East India Tourism Confederation (NEITC) and the Association of Buddhist Tour Operators (ABTO) have entered into an agreement to foster collaboration in the field of travel and tourism, an official statement said.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) aims to strengthen tourism linkages with particular emphasis on the promotion of Buddhist pilgrimage across the Northeastern region, it said.

The MoU was signed in Anini in Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

The agreement seeks to establish a clear and structured framework of cooperation, delineating the roles, responsibilities, and collaborative mechanisms between the NEITC and the ABTO.

It reflects a shared commitment to promoting sustainable tourism practices while positioning the Northeast as a prominent destination in the Buddhist pilgrimage circuit.

The MoU signifies a mutual intent to collaborate and strengthen institutional ties. It serves as an expression of goodwill and a guiding framework for partnership, without creating legally binding obligations beyond those explicitly outlined, the statement added. (PTI)