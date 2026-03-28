DAPORIJO, 27 Mar: The local school management committee (SMC) for the JNV in Langpa Dagiam in Taliha circle of Upper Subansiri stated that all the basic infrastructure of the school has been provisionally completed with the help of the public.

“The school infrastructure, including SPT buildings,was constructed through volunteers and crowd contributions,” the SMC said, adding that 15 SPT buildings, including classrooms and teachers’ quarters, have been completed.

The local SMC apprised Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo of this when the latter visited the school along with JNV officials and SMC members to see whether the school infrastructure is ready for starting the academic session this year.

While inspecting the school, the DC said that “basic infrastructure is satisfactory for provisional establishment of the school, though volunteer service and full cooperation of the public will always be required till the permanent establishment of the school by the government.”

He urged the JNV committee to ensure smooth functioning of school, stating that administrative cooperation and support will always be there. (DIPRO)