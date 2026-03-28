BASAR, 27 Mar: A training programme on the special intensive revision (SIR) for all assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) of Basar, Tirbin, Sago and Dari, along with booth level officers (BLOs) and BLO supervisors under the Basar Assembly constituency was conducted at the DC’s conference hall here in Leparada district on Friday.

In her address, District Election Officer Himani Meena urged all the officials to utilise the training effectively to ensure preparation of pure, accurate and inclusive electoral rolls.

Electoral Registration Officer MN Taloh informed that the SIR is being undertaken after a considerable gap and it aims to address key issues such as duplicate entries, migration-related discrepancies, non-removal of deceased voters, and wrongful inclusions in the electoral rolls.

Detailed instructions were given regarding the roles, responsibilities, and procedures to be followed by the EROs, AEROs, BLOs, and BLO supervisors during the training. Special focus was given on the use of the BLO app and ERONET system for data collection, verification, and processing.

As part of the exercise, the BLOs will carry out house-to-house visits within their respective polling areas to distribute enumeration forms to all electors. Each elector will be provided with two copies of the form, one of which will be collected after completion. To ensure comprehensive coverage, the BLOs will make a minimum of three visits to their assigned areas. (DIPRO)