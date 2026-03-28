ZIRO, 27 Mar: A nine-member team from Bangalore-based Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan, led by its national youth coordinator Laxmikant Sharma, on Friday conducted a survey for upgrading the health centre at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Hong in Lower Subansiri district, which is being run by NGO Helping Hands.

The team also held an interactive session with key stakeholders, including Helping Hands president Robin Hibu, Mahatma Gandhi Centre executive director Punyo Hinda, ZPC Hibu Dumi, TDO Tai Arun, volunteers of Helping Hands, and the gaon buras and buris of Hong village.

Addressing the gathering, Hibu delivered a presentation on the formation and operational framework of Helping Hands, an NGO working for the welfare of distressed people from the Northeast across the globe.

He highlighted that the NGO has a widespread volunteer network not just in the country but also in cities such as London and Dubai, and in China.

The NGO actively works in the areas of providing emergency assistance, facilitating blood donation drives, addressing issues such as racial discrimination, and creating awareness on crime prevention in urban areas, he said. It also extends support in the transportation of mortal remains of individuals from the Northeast, offers career counselling, and facilitates coaching for competitive examinations such as the UPSC and the state PCS through CSR initiatives.

Hibu further briefed the gathering on the functioning and various courses offered at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Hong.

Laxmikant Sharma spoke about the ideals and activities of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan, emphasising its guiding principle, ‘Love all, serve all’.

He appealed for cooperation and support from the local community in realising the organisation’s mission in the Ziro valley.

The team carried out extensive field surveys of primary health centres and wellness centres across the valley, including Gyati Takha General Hospital, to assess the healthcare challenges and needs of the local population.

The primary objective of the team’s visit was to conduct a village-level survey under the Tribal Women Welfare Programme, under which regular medical assistance is provided to orphaned children and residents of Ziro valley, and to upgrade the existing health centre at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Hong to higher standards.

The Sri Sathya Sai Tribal Development Programme aims to uplift tribal communities through service initiatives in education, health and hygiene, medical care, as well as social and spiritual development, while also preserving the tribal culture. Hong village has been selected as the first village in India under this programme. (DIPRO)