ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: The Kamsa Dramatics Society (KDS) conducted Arunachal Pradesh’ first-ever theatre-based anti-ragging awareness workshops, introducing a creative and participatory approach to addressing ragging among school students.

The workshops were held from 11 February to 26 March, and were led by Paalin Kabak, in collaboration with the education department.

The initiative was conducted across 10 districts of Arunachal – Shi-Yomi, Leparada, Tirap, East Siang, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Pakke-Kessang, Tawang, and Itanagar Capital Region – covering multiple schools in each district. Approximately 1,000 students actively participated in the workshops.

The workshops aimed to raise awareness about ragging and its harmful effects, encourage students to express themselves freely, and promote a safe and respectful school environment.

Each session was designed as an intensive workshop using theatre-based techniques, including interactive exercises, theatre games, theme-oriented drawings, role-play, performance modules, and group discussions. This unique methodology enabled students to engage with the issue in an experiential and reflective manner, moving beyond conventional lecture-based formats.

Students were guided to understand and identify the cycle of ragging and recognise the key roles in such situations – victim, perpetrator, silent observer, and upstander. They were encouraged to reflect on their own roles, develop the confidence to speak up, and form peer support groups to build a safe and supportive environment within their schools.

During the sessions, Paalin Kabak emphasised that parents should carefully consider sending children to hostels at a very early age, as it can affect their emotional wellbeing and ability to express themselves. He further highlighted that school hostels should not be treated merely as a convenient arrangement to distance children from home, but as spaces of collaboration between families and institutions to nurture a responsible and emotionally strong generation.

The KDS expressed gratitude to Education Commissioner Amjad Tak for the opportunity to conduct the workshops, and said it looks forward to expanding the initiative to the remaining districts of Arunachal in the future.

CM hails workshop

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday lauded the KDS for organising the state’s first theatre-based anti-ragging workshop, describing it as an innovative effort to promote safer and more emotionally aware school environments.

“It is truly commendable to see the Kamsa Dramatics Society take such an innovative and meaningful step by conducting Arunachal Pradesh’ first-ever theatre-based anti-ragging workshop,” he said in a social media post.

The initiative, led by theatre personality Paalin Kabak, has already engaged nearly 1,000 students through interactive sessions that use theatre and dialogue to highlight the harmful effects of ragging.

“Under the leadership of Kabak, this initiative has reached across 10 districts…,” Khandu said.

He said that such efforts are crucial in shaping a healthier and more supportive learning environment for young people.

The CM also appreciated the support extended by the state education department in facilitating the programme across schools and educational institutions in the state.

The theatre-based workshop is aimed at encouraging students to openly discuss issues related to bullying and ragging through role play, storytelling, and participatory performances, helping create awareness while promoting empathy and responsible behaviour, officials said. (With PTI input)