JOLLANG, 29 Mar: The Art of Living (AoL) held the inaugural ‘Somnath Samvaad Parv’ at its premises here on Saturday, marking the beginning of a journey across the districts of Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at weaving together the threads of ancient spiritual heritage and modern community service.

The event, born from a collaboration between the AoL and the art and culture department, under the guidance of the union culture ministry, began with a simple yet powerful invocation for peace. Participants were led through a deep exploration of the Somnath Jyotirling – not just as a monument, but as a unique symbol of resilience and spiritual composition that continues to inspire millions.

One of the main highlights of the day was a moving audiovisual presentation by Swami Advaiithaananda.

A senior teacher, who has dedicated 27 years to the AoL, Swami Advaiithaananda shared insights from a lifetime of service. His work in conducting transformative workshops on ‘Sudarshan Kriya’ and meditation served as a reminder of the profound impact that holistic wellbeing can have on both the individual and the community.

Art and Culture Secretary Mamata Riba called upon the people of the state to participate in the upcoming ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv.’

General and District Administration Secretary Komkar Dulom and Art and Culture Director Ibom Tao, among others, attended the event. (DIPR)