KHONSA, 29 Mar: The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) distributed solar lights to the residents of Old Paniduria village in Tirap district on Saturday, under the AR’s civic action programme.

The initiative was undertaken with the aim of supporting the residents of the remote area by providing sustainable lighting solutions and improving their quality of life. The project is expected to benefit the villagers by enhancing lighting during evening hours and promoting safety and convenience in daily activities.

The project location was identified in coordination with village authorities to ensure that assistance reached the genuinely deserving sections of the community. The programme witnessed active participation of village elders and local residents, who expressed gratitude to the Assam Rifles for the thoughtful initiative. (DIPR)