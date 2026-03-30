TAWANG, 29 Mar: Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu highlighted the need for mental peace in today’s fast-paced world during a vipassana meditation session at the Kalawangpo convention hall here on Sunday.

She noted that while society continues to advance materially, mental wellbeing is often overlooked, resulting in increasing cases of stress, anxiety, and depression. She also highlighted the adverse impact of excessive social media use on mental health.

The MLA, who sponsored and organised the programme, announced that Tawang will host two 10-day vipassana meditation camps every year -one in summer and another in winter – to help individuals cultivate mindfulness, inner balance, and emotional resilience.

The session, titled ‘Introduction to vipassana meditation – a path to inner peace and mental wellbeing’, featured insightful guidance from noted resource persons from Assam Vipassana Trust, Guwahati.

Earlier, programme coordinator Sangey Phuntsok Nguimo spoke on the relevance of vipassana meditation in managing modern-day stress, and encouraged the participants to take full advantage of such initiatives for achieving a peaceful and balanced life.

Resource person Diganta Kalita introduced the participants to the fundamental principles and practice of vipassana meditation. (DIPRO)