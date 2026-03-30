ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik, who is also the chief rector of RGU, underscored the value of inter-university exchanges to promote mutual understanding, unity in diversity, and a strong sense of national identity, along with global exposure.

Such initiatives, he said, would help the younger generation better understand the customs andtraditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

He said this during a meeting with Punjab-based Lovely Professional University’s (LPU) East India Zonal Head Bhuvan Sareen, and the LPU’s Guwahati-based Permanent Outreach Centre Assistant Director Kshiord Kumar Saikia at the Lok Bhavan here on Sunday.

The governor emphasised the importance of exchange programmes with, focused on technology, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and research.

He said that collaboration among universities, along with industries and startups would equip students with practical skills needed for India’s growth. He also encouraged joint research on national priorities such as climate change, healthcare, agriculture, and digital transformation.

The governor further advised joint exploring linkages with incubators, innovation hubs, and entrepreneurs to nurture job creators. He also emphasised on strengthening digital literacy, communication skills, and adaptability to prepare students for an evolving and interconnected world. (Lok Bhavan)